Man killed in San Ysidro I-805 pedestrian crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The California Highway Patrol says a man died Friday night after a car hit him as he walked across I-805 southbound in San Ysidro.

According to troopers, the fatal pedestrian crash happened around 8:55 p.m. on Feb. 3 when a white Kia sedan hit the man at I-805 south, nearby Beyer Boulevard.

CHP says "an unknown number" of other vehicles also hit the pedestrian. The driver of the Kia, a 20-year-old San Diego woman, stayed at the scene of the crash and cooperated with troopers, the press release says.

Multiple lanes of I-805 south were closed for about two hours as troopers investigated the crash.

"The driver of the Kia was uninjured and not suspected to be under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol," the press release says.

Troopers say a toxicology report from the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office is pending to see if the man who died was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash.

If you have any information for CHP about this crash or witnessed it, reach out to the trooper on the case at 858-293-6000.

CHP says this is an active investigation, and they're still trying to determine the exact cause of the crash. The name of the pedestrian is not being released yet, since next of kin still need to be notified.