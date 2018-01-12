Man killed in fight near Spring Valley Albertsons store identified

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) – Sheriff's officials Friday identified a man who died following an altercation near a Spring Valley grocery store.



According to San Diego County Sheriff's Department officials, 25-year-old Spring Valley resident Aurice J. Turk suffered "a traumatic injury" during a brawl near the Albertsons store in the 9800 block of Campo Road on Jan. 4.



Sheriff's officials said a 911 caller indicated "multiple males were fighting at the location and a possible gunshot was heard" just before 9 p.m. that night.



Turk was taken to the hospital but died as a result of a gunshot wound, sheriff's officials confirmed. His death has been ruled a homicide.



Sheriff's investigators are still searching for "multiple subjects" that were seen fleeing the scene at the time of the shooting.



Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the sheriff's department at 858-974-2321/858-565-5200 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.