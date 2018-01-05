Man dead after fight near Spring Valley Albertsons store

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) - Sheriff's officials are investigating a fight near a Spring Valley grocery store that led to the death of one man Thursday.



San Diego County sheriff's officials said deputies were called to the 9800 block of Campo Road just before 9 p.m. after a report of several men fighting near an Albertsons store and a possible gunshot in the area.



Responding deputies found a man down with what was described only as "a traumatic injury." Officials said the man was taken to the hospital but died.



Several people were seen running from the area, and investigators are hoping to speak to them or anyone else who has information on the incident.



Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the sheriff's department's Homicide Detail at 858-974-2321 or 858-565-5200. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.