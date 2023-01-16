Man dies in Chula Vista rollover crash, police say

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Chula Vista Police Department says a 71-year-old man died after his car rolled over and crashed into multiple parked vehicles Monday morning.

Officers first received calls about the crash in the 1800 block of Port Renwick around 6:45 a.m. First responders arrived on the scene and learned a Buick Envision had been traveling east on Port Renwick before it hit a curb, causing it to overturn, according to CVPD's press release.

As it turned over, the Buick hit two parked vehicles, which were unoccupied, before it came to a stop. First responders tried to resuscitate the man since he was unresponsive at the scene before they took him to the hospital.

"Medical staff attempted to render aid. The driver was pronounced deceased at the hospital," the press release says.

CVPD's traffic bureau was called to the scene to investigate the crash. Police identified the victim as Samuel Montes. Medical staff alerted the family about his death.

CVPD is still investigating the cause of this crash. If you witnessed it or have any more information for police, reach out to CVPD at 619-417-9436.

