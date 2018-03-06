Man confronts woman who left dog in hot car in Mission Valley
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A woman was accused of leaving her dog behind in a hot car in a Mission Valley parking lot while she was shopped Tuesday.
The confrontation occurred at Fenton Marketplace in Mission Valley after a man noticed a dog locked in a car and called San Diego County Animal Control. Officers arrived two hours later and measured the temperature of the car, which was reportedly between 80 - 90 degrees.
The windows of the vehicle had also been cracked a couple of inches.