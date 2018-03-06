Man confronts woman who left dog in hot car in Mission Valley

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A woman was accused of leaving her dog behind in a hot car in a Mission Valley parking lot while she was shopped Tuesday.

The confrontation occurred at Fenton Marketplace in Mission Valley after a man noticed a dog locked in a car and called San Diego County Animal Control. Officers arrived two hours later and measured the temperature of the car, which was reportedly between 80 - 90 degrees.

The windows of the vehicle had also been cracked a couple of inches.

RELATED: How to save a dog from a hot car (if you're a Californian)

When the vehicle's owner returned, the man who reported the situation confronted her. The woman told him she was from Oregon and it's common to leave dogs in the car.

Her dog was reportedly fine and not under distress, despite spending two hours in the hot car.

In California, it's illegal to leave a dog inside a hot car in dangerous conditions. The law was passed after several instances of dog deaths due to being left in cars on hot days.