Man charged with shooting coworker in the face at Carmel Mountain lab

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - More details came to light Friday about a workplace shooting at a drug testing laboratory warehouse in Carmel Mountain.

A preliminary hearing was held for Julio Narvaez, charged with shooting the victim at Pharmatech on Innovation Dr. last June.

Prosecutors said Narvaez argued with his coworker, who is also Narvaez’ wife’s cousin. Company supervisors had a meeting and believed the conflict was resolved.

Narvaez returned to his desk, grabbed a .22 caliber handgun and shot the victim once in the face, said prosecutors. Narvaez tried to shoot at least twice more but the gun jammed, according to investigators.

Prosecutors said Narvaez ran after the victim and tried to break down a door to get to him. Other workers tackled Narvaez and restrained him with zip ties until police arrived.

Narvaez pleaded not guilty and is being held on $1 million bail on suspicion of premeditated attempted murder and assault with a semi-automatic firearm. The charges could lead to two consecutive life terms in prison.

The victim is recovering from his injuries.