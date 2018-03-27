Man charged for pair of stabbings in La Mesa, El Cajon appears in court

Hammond was rushed to the hospital in stable condition following the stabbing.
Shortly after, Police in El Cajon received a call after a woman was found with stab wounds at a strip mall. The woman, who hasn’t been identified, was also in stable condition after being taken to the hospital.
After the stabbings, Douglas led police on a chase after a Mercedes-Benz matching the description of his car was spotted.
During the pursuit, Douglas reached speeds of more than 100 miles-per-hour before the car was found abandoned.