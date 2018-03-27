Man charged for pair of stabbings in La Mesa, El Cajon appears in court

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A preliminary hearing was scheduled Tuesday for a man charged in two stabbings in late 2017.

Patrick Douglas, 51, is charged with two counts of attempted murder in connection with two stabbings in El Cajon and La Mesa on the same day.

Police in La Mesa said a female Frito Lay delivery driver, later identified as 35-year-old Dina Hammond, staggered into a 7-Eleven where she had just made a delivery after being stabbed several times.

Hammond was rushed to the hospital in stable condition following the stabbing.

Shortly after, Police in El Cajon received a call after a woman was found with stab wounds at a strip mall. The woman, who hasn’t been identified, was also in stable condition after being taken to the hospital.

After the stabbings, Douglas led police on a chase after a Mercedes-Benz matching the description of his car was spotted.

During the pursuit, Douglas reached speeds of more than 100 miles-per-hour before the car was found abandoned.

Douglas was eventually located and arrested.