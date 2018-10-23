Man bitten by shark near San Francisco, US Coast Guard says

Zac Self
1:57 PM, Oct 23, 2018
2 hours ago
SAN FRANCISCO (KGTV) -- The US Coast Guard in San Francisco said Tuesday rescued a man they say was bitten by a shark.

According to the Coast Guard, the incident happened near the Farallon Islands. Authorities has to hoist the man into a helicopter after they say he was bitten on the hand or the wrist.

At this time, it’s unknown what kind of shark attacked the man.

