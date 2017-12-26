Man beaten unconscious during Clairemont bar fight, police say

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Police are searching for three people who knocked a man unconscious inside a Clairemont bar.

Three men confronted the 43-year-old victim inside a bar in the 5100 block of Clairemont Mesa Blvd. just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, San Diego Police said.

During the fight, the suspects pistol-whipped and struck the victim with a pool stick in the head, knocking him unconscious. Customers tried to intervene, police said, but stopped when they heard what they believed to be a gunshot.

The victim was brought to a nearby hospital to be treated.

The three men fled in a green, older model Toyota vehicle.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call SDPD at 619-531-2000.