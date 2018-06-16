Man beaten, stabbed with golf club in College Area, police say

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - One man was hospitalized after being beaten and stabbed with a golf club in San Diego's College Area.

San Diego Police said four people were traveling inside a vehicle in the 4600 block of Montezuma Rd. just before 11:30 p.m. Friday when the fight broke out.

The driver, a 20-year-old man, got into an argument with one of the passengers, a 21-year-old man. Police said the driver pulled over and tried to grab the passenger in the car but wasn't able to, prompting them both to get out of the car and start to fight.

During the fight, police said the driver went back into the vehicle and grabbed a golf club and began hitting the passenger with it. During the beating, the club broke and the driver reportedly began stabbing the passenger.

Both were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

SDPD are investigating the incident.