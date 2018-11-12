Man arrested on suspicion of arson in Fallsbrea fire

FALLBROOK (KGTV) - A man has been arrested in connection with the Fallsbrea fire that broke out in Fallbrook on Sunday, according to the San Diego Sheriff's department.

The brush fire started in the area of Ramona Drive and Pala Road around 12:15 p.m.

When a deputy arrived on scene to investigate the smoke, the deputy saw a white man walking away from what appeared to be the point of origin of the fire, a press release states. The man was identified as 34-year-old Brad Arands.

Arands was disheveled and his behavior was suspicious. Arands was detained until the fire was controlled and a further investigation could be conducted.

The fire burned approximately five acres and threatened numerous homes. One outbuilding was destroyed. The fire was 100% contained by about 4 p.m.

Arands was arrested for felony arson and booked at the Vista Detention Facility.