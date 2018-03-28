Man arrested for trying to pay for sex with 4-year-old child, police say

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KGTV) - A man arrested in Orange County Wednesday had allegedly tried to pay to have sex with a 4-year-old, officials said.

Nicolas Ryan Castillo, 29, was arrested near a home he was staying at on the Woodley Avenue in Anaheim, according to ABC affiliate KABC.

FBI officials and Santa Ana police reportedly served search warrants at two homes, one of which was across the street from an elementary school. KABC reported Castillo was the subject of a monthlong investigation by police after officials received a tip.

A detective posed as the mother of a 4-year-old and investigators said Castillo wanted to speak to the undercover detective about paying for sex with the child.

Detectives collected evidence Wednesday and told KABC there may be evidence of child pornography and potentially other victims.

"We're talking about a 4-year-old child," Santa Ana police Corporal Anthony Bertagna told KABC. "That's about as disturbing as you can get."