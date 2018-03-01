Man arrested for attacking Los Angeles grandmother in Koreatown

LOS ANGELES – The man who reportedly attacked an 86-year-old woman while she was out shopping in Koreatown has been arrested.

Richard Rene Colomo, 41 (pictured below), was re-arrested Tuesday after being released earlier in February pending further investigation.

Colomo is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday on one felony count of elder or dependent adult abuse with infliction of injury. Colomo could face up to nine years in prison if convicted.

Colomo allegedly attacked 86-year-old Mi Reum Song as she walked to the grocery store.

Song’s granddaughter, who was with her at the time of the attack, said a man randomly hit her in the face. Song suffered severe facial injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Colomo is being held on $80,000 bail.