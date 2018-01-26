Man arrested after pulling BB gun on people near Belmont Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - One man was arrested after he reportedly pulled a BB gun on people near Belmont Park.

Police officers were called to a storefront in the 3200 block of Mission Boulevard just after 10 a.m. Thursday over a man reportedly brandishing a gun.

Police said the witness reported the suspect had pulled the gun out during an argument with multiple women.

A man, who is reportedly a general manager at Luigi's by the Beach, saw the incident taking place and stepped between the suspect and women. The women were able to get away.

After the restaurant worker intervened, the suspect took off. However, police said he got into another altercation around the corner. Witnesses told 10News one of the people the suspect ran into punched him during the incident.

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital before being released to police custody. A BB gun was recovered at the scene. Police said the man will eventually be charged with threatening with a weapon.