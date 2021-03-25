Man arrested after pipe bomb found near Sacramento school

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man was arrested for allegedly leaving a pipe bomb and a homemade gun near a Sacramento elementary school.

The county Sheriff's Office says 57-year-old Gustavo Aguilar of Sacramento was booked into jail on suspicion of four felony charges and released on $25,000 bail.

A sheriff’s website listed him as being released on Wednesday. Authorities say a loaded zip gun and a pipe bomb filled with metal shrapnel, putty, firecrackers and gasoline were discovered on March 2 on a sidewalk in front of Ethel I. Baker Elementary School. Both were rendered safe. Authorities haven't released other details.

