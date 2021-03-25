Menu

Watch
News

Actions

Man arrested after pipe bomb found near Sacramento school

items.[0].image.alt
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 9:16 PM, Mar 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-25 00:16:38-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man was arrested for allegedly leaving a pipe bomb and a homemade gun near a Sacramento elementary school.

The county Sheriff's Office says 57-year-old Gustavo Aguilar of Sacramento was booked into jail on suspicion of four felony charges and released on $25,000 bail.

A sheriff’s website listed him as being released on Wednesday. Authorities say a loaded zip gun and a pipe bomb filled with metal shrapnel, putty, firecrackers and gasoline were discovered on March 2 on a sidewalk in front of Ethel I. Baker Elementary School. Both were rendered safe. Authorities haven't released other details.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP

JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP