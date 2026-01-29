Man allegedly killed by girlfriend in Anaheim was decapitated, authorities say

ANAHEIM, Calif. (CNS) - Authorities Thursday released details about the case of a 23-year-old woman who fled to Mexico after allegedly killing her 55-year-old boyfriend, who was found decapitated.

Alyssa Marie Lira of Anaheim was charged with murder on Monday with a sentencing enhancement for the personal use of a deadly weapon. She is accused of killing 55-year-old Enrique Gonzalez-Carbajal of Santa Ana.

Officers were sent to a residence in the 1300 block of East La Palma Avenue about 2 p.m. Aug. 25 to do a welfare check and found the head and body of the victim, police said. Lira, who fled to Mexico immediately after the death, was identified as a suspect.

According to the Orange County District Attorney's Office, the victim had been Lira's boyfriend for two months.

Anaheim Police Department homicide detectives worked with the Orange County District Attorney's Office's Organized Crime Unit, the FBI and its assistant legal attachés in Mexico, as well as Mexican authorities, to locate and arrest Lira, who was taken into custody last Thursday and handed over to U.S. investigators the following day.

Lira is due to be arraigned on Feb. 13 and is being held without bail at the Orange County Jail, according to the district attorney's office.

"Nothing -- not time, not distance, nor foreign borders -- will thwart our pursuit of justice, and Orange County law enforcement will continue to go the very ends of the earth to carry out our mission and hold criminals accountable for the heinous acts they commit," according to a statement from the district attorney's office.

"This investigation and prosecution are a testament to the tenacity and the dedication of the Anaheim Police Department, of the Orange County District Attorney's Office and of our federal and international partners to identify a cold-blooded killer, track her down in a foreign country and bring her back to the United States to face the full weight of the law," the statement said.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Mark Birney of the DA's homicide unit is prosecuting this case.

Lira faces a maximum sentence of 26 years to life in prison if convicted on all counts.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.