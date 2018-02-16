Man airlifted to hospital after fall at Sunset Cliffs

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Emergency crews rescued a man who was hurt after falling from Sunset Cliffs Friday morning.



Authorities said the man was walking with friends near Sunset Cliffs Natural Park on Ladera Street when he fell 40-50 feet down to the beach below.



His friends called 911, and after crews located him, he was airlifted to UC San Diego Medical Center.



The man, who was not identified, suffered injuries of unknown severity.



The cause of the fall was not immediately known.



