Man airlifted to hospital after fall at Sunset Cliffs

Jermaine Ong
5:06 AM, Feb 16, 2018
60 mins ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Emergency crews rescued a man who was hurt after falling from Sunset Cliffs Friday morning.

Authorities said the man was walking with friends near Sunset Cliffs Natural Park on Ladera Street when he fell 40-50 feet down to the beach below.

His friends called 911, and after crews located him, he was airlifted to UC San Diego Medical Center.

The man, who was not identified, suffered injuries of unknown severity.

The cause of the fall was not immediately known.

