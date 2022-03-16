Watch
Man acquitted in killing of woman on San Francisco pier pleads guilty to gun charges

Beck Diefenbach/AP
Flowers and a candle lay on the ground following a vigil for Kathryn Steinle, Monday, July 6, 2015, on Pier 14 in San Francisco. Steinle was gunned down while out for an evening stroll at Pier 14 with her father and a family friend on Wednesday, July 1, 2015.
Posted at 6:44 AM, Mar 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-16 09:52:16-04

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A Mexican man acquitted of murder in the 2015 fatal shooting of a woman on a San Francisco pier that became a national flashpoint over immigration pleaded guilty to federal gun charges.

Jose Ines Garcia Zarate entered his plea Monday nearly seven years after shooting Kate Steinle on July 1, 2015, while she walked on a crowded pier.

The case helped fuel a fierce national debate on immigration and sanctuary cities.

The federal gun charges had been pending since 2017 after a federal judge raised concerns about his mental capacities.

Garcia- Zarate, who has schizophrenia, faces a maximum of 10 years in prison.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 6.

