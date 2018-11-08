Man accused of killing his mother in Oceanside pleads not guilty, gets no bail

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) -- The man accused of killing his mother in her Oceanside home pleaded not guilty. He was not granted bail.

Quiet and still. Anthony Sardina stood in front of Honorable James Simmons Jr., denying any involvement in his mother's murder.

"Not guilty plea is entered on Mr. Sardina's behalf," Judge Simmons said.

The 37-year old is accused of killing his mother, 64-year-old Regina Sardina. The heinous crime was discovered by Anthony's younger brother, who found Regina's body in their Oceanside home Sunday afternoon. The deputy district attorney told reporters for the first time that Sardina used a knife to kill his mother.

"Anthony Sardina was arraigned on a complaint alleging one count of murder as well as what is known as a 'felony strike prior allegation,' and attached to the murder charges is the allegation that he personally used a knife in the commission of the offense," Deputy district attorney, Robert Bruce said.

After the attack, investigators said Sardina took his mother's car to a nearby Hobby Lobby and caught a cab. Police arrested him shortly after tracking him through the cab company.

"Oceanside did a terrific job investigating this offense, bringing it to the DA's office, we charged it quickly, and the case continues to be investigated," Bruce said.

10 News found Anthony Sardina has a lengthy criminal felony record, with arrests dating back to 2009, and as recent as July 31st of this year. This ultimately led to him getting no bail.

"The judge said no bail on the case, both on the murder charge, because of the nature of the charge, and the fact that he is on probation from a prior offense, which carries no bail," Bruce said.

If found guilty, Sardina faces 51 years to life in prison.