Mammoth Mountain sees first major snowstorm month before opening day

MAMMOTH LAKES, Calif. (KGTV) — Nearly a month before the opening of ski and snowboarding resort Mammoth Mountain, the Town of Mammoth Lakes saw its first major snowstorm of the season with near white-out conditions for much of the day.

Officials say the town saw six inches of fresh snow, and it comes in the same week as the new flight service to Mammoth Lakes was announced.

Mammoth Mountain is scheduled to open on November 13, but the opening day may get pushed up if cold temps and snowy conditions persist.

The cold overnight temperatures in the forecast over the next several weeks should aid snowmaking efforts.

