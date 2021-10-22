San Diego Luxury Picnic company thrives during pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A San Diego woman is spreading joy by providing stylish decor for intimate outdoor picnics. Her new business is helping her make it in San Diego.

"It's like magic on the water," India Pierce said, "Like, the water is sparkling."

We are so lucky to call San Diego home. But last year, like everyone else, Pierce felt cooped up.

"With the pandemic, we were all inside, and we were scrambling to figure out, 'how do we celebrate cherished moments in our lives while also staying safe? '" Pierce asked.

So for her own wedding anniversary, she created a sweet, intimate fancy picnic.

"At that moment, I thought, maybe this is 'a thing'. Like, is this 'a thing'?" Pierce laughed.

Months later, she made it 'her thing.' The former consultant shifted her focus to create Omi Picnics, a luxury picnic company.

"We've done birthdays, bachelorette parties, anniversaries, even proposals. Those are my favorite," Pierce said.

Customers choose the location, color scheme, and add-ons like catered food or photography to customize their special event. They do the setup and clean-up. You just show up.

"Anything you can dream of, we can turn into a picnic event," Pierce said.

Pierce admitted that starting a business in the middle of a pandemic was scary.

"I really didn't know what was going to happen," Pierce said. "But I thought, I'm just going to do it. I love it, and if I'm going to be putting out in the world love, then love is going to return to me.

She hoped that is exactly what her customers feel after the Omi experience.

"I just want them to feel sheer bliss," Pierce said. " I hope they walk away more determined than ever to make a little more time for joy in their lives."

Prices for the Couple's Bliss package begin at around $300 for two hours. Omi Picnics also can create larger events like weddings or family events.

