“First, call the grocery store and ask them what time do you clearance whatever item you’re looking for. Whether it’s the meat department, ask to speak to the meat department. If you’re specifically looking for organic produce, ask that. They are very agreeable in letting you know that information.” Anderson said.
According to Anderson, the system is faster than her old trips to the store.
“I blaze in there, I look at the produce, I look at the deli meat, I look at the regular meat, the bakery items and I am out of there in ten minutes,” Anderson said.
Some of the items in her fridge include organic mushrooms, usually $4.99, marked down to $2.49. The lettuce she bought marked at $1.49, cases of wine for less than $6, ground turkey for $1.99 and ham on clearance for $1.99.
Anderson is now a budget-savvy blogger and documents her grocery store savings and other ways to cut down your budget on her website and Facebook page, Six On A Budget. Her followers are now posting their grocery store victories.
“They send me pictures of everything in their grocery cart. They’ll say I used to spend $700, now I spend $300. It’s so satisfying,” Anderson said.
Anderson suggests heading to the grocery store early to get the best deals. She also says you should double check the 'sell by', 'use by', and 'best by' dates because you usually have a few days to use certain items before they go bad. Anderson also recommend you get creative in the kitchen with sites like Supercook where you can plug in ingredients you already have for recipe ideas.