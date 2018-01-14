LIMA, Peru (KGTV) — Officials are reporting at least one death after a massive earthquake struck off the coast of central Peru early Sunday morning.

The jolt struck at 4:18 a.m. about 25 miles south-southwest of the small town of Acari in the Arequipa district and 22 miles below the surface, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The USGS initially calculated the quake's magnitude at 7.3 but later downgraded it to 7.1.

Peru officials reported one person killed and damaged adobe structures.

The U.S. Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says there is "tsunami threat from this earthquake" but that minor sea levels may fluctuate over the next several hours in coastal areas near earthquake.

