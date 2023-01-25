Magnitude 4.2 earthquake strikes near Malibu

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck near Malibu at 2 a.m. Wednesday, according to reports from the U.S. Geological Survey.

A magnitude 3.5 aftershock followed the initial earthquake at 2:03 a.m. Two more aftershocks were reported. The first was a 2.8 magnitude at 2:22 a.m. and the second was 2.6 magnitude at 2:38 a.m.

The quakes were centered offshore, about 10 miles south of Malibu and 15 miles southwest of Santa Monica.

The 4.2 magnitude quake was about 9 miles deep. It was centered 15.4 miles west of Venice and 16.3 miles west of El Segundo.

"All 106 neighborhood fire stations will conduct a strategic survey of their districts, examining all major areas of concern (transportation infrastructures, large places of assemblages, apartment buildings, power-lines, etc)," said Los Angeles Fire Department Nicholas Prange.

Prange said the LAFD was now in "earthquake mode" and the survey would last for approximately one hour.

The examination will be conducted from the ground, air and sea and an update will be provided once earthquake mode is complete.

There were no initial reports of injuries or damage. The National Weather Service reports there are no tsunamis expected.