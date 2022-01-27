Watch
Lowe's teams up with Petco to offer pet supplies, services

Steven Senne/AP
Lowes Earns
Posted at 12:29 PM, Jan 27, 2022
(AP) -- Lowe's is betting its customers want cans of dog food as well as cans of paint.

The home improvement company is teaming up with Petco to offer pet departments within its stores. The first Lowe's with a Petco is expected to open in February in Alamo Ranch, Texas.

Fourteen additional Lowe's locations in Texas, North Carolina and South Carolina will get Petco centers by the end of March, the company said.

The Petco mini stores will offer food as well as pet services like vaccination clinics.

It's the first store-within-a-store pairing for both companies.

