Los Angeles police probe girl's death after alleged bullying at school

RESEDA, Calif. (CNS) - A police investigation is continuing Sunday into the death of a 12-year-old girl who succumbed to injuries sustained when she was hit in the head with a metal water bottle during an alleged bullying incident at Reseda Charter High School.

Khimberly Zavaleta was struck on Feb. 17 in a hallway at the campus -- which includes grades 6-12 -- as she stepped in to defend her sister, who was being bullied by other students, relatives said.

She was sent home after being treated at a hospital, but collapsed days later and was rushed to UCLA Children's Hospital where she was placed in an induced coma and underwent emergency brain surgery, but died Wednesday, her family said.

Guy Gazit, 52, Zavaleta's uncle, told The New York Times that after the incident, she complained of headaches, and the family took her to see a doctor, who said she was fine.

Then, on Feb. 20, after gathering and playing games together as a family, she had a seizure and was rushed to the hospital, where she was placed into an induced coma and underwent the emergency brain surgery, Gazit said.

"There's a lot of things to miss about her," Gazit said, adding his niece played volleyball and the violin, described her as "inquisitive" and mischievous, always playing pranks on family members.

Gazit has begun a fundraising campaign GoFundMe to help pay medical and burial expenses. As of Sunday afternoon, more than $97,000 had been donated.

"As the baby of our family, she brought a special light and joy into our lives," a statement on the site said. "She loved her family, music, volleyball, walks with her two beloved dogs, and had many dreams for the future.

"Her passing has left our family in unimaginable pain. No parents should ever have to endure the loss of their youngest child."

Los Angeles Unified School District officials expressed sorrow for Khimberly's death and vowed to cooperate with the police investigation.

"The Los Angeles Unified School District is deeply saddened by the death of a Reseda High School student," the district's statement said. "Our thoughts and condolences are with the student's family, friends, and the entire school community. Out of respect for the family and to protect confidentiality, we cannot share details.

"The district remains committed to providing support to students, staff, and families affected by this loss, including counseling services and additional resources on campus. The District takes the safety and well-being of our students very seriously. We are currently cooperating with law enforcement in connection with this incident."

