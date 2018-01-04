Los Angeles-area pursuit ends in apparent hug, kiss, tasing

MONTEBELLO (CNS) - A police chase of an allegedly stolen U-Haul pickup wound its way Wednesday from Bell Gardens to Montebello, where a stun gun was used on a man who had been a passenger in the vehicle.

Police tried to pull over the pickup around 10:30 a.m. in Bell Gardens, but the woman at the wheel sped off, prompting a chase during which officers learned the vehicle had been stolen, Bell Gardens police said.

After winding on city streets and freeways, the chase ended about noon at the intersection of Whittier Boulevard and Third Street in Montebello, where the female driver and male passenger eventually got out, with the pair engaging in a strange embrace as police approached. The man, who had appeared to be prolonging the contact and kissing the woman, was zapped with a stun gun, and both suspects were taken into custody.

At one point in the chase, someone approached the moving vehicle on foot and handed over a package to the man. It was unclear if that person was arrested.

The pickup also collided with another vehicle and had a tire go flat and break apart during the chase, leaving the truck moving at slow speeds with the exposed tire rim scraping along the roadway.

The relationship between the suspects, who remained in the surrounded vehicle for about 30 minutes after it came to a stop, was not immediately clear.

Live video showed items being tossed from the pickup during the chase.