Los Angeles-area Mcdonald's flips the 'golden arches' for International Women's Day
Mark Saunders
11:17 AM, Mar 8, 2018
1 hour ago
Share Article
(KGTV) - A Los Angeles-area McDonald's location made a noticeable gesture Wednesday aimed at celebrating women.
The restaurant in Lynwood flipped its iconic "golden arches" upside-down to mark International Women's Day, celebrated on March 8.
In a statement, McDonald's said simply "today, we celebrate" women:
"We recognize the extraordinary contribution of women. From employees and franchisees, to suppliers and community partners, to our customers, we are inspired by your strength and leadership. In the U.S., we're proud to share that 6 out of 10 restaurant managers are women. They run the McDonald's business each and every day. So, in honor of women everywhere, we're flipping our iconic logo for International Women's Day."
While the Lynwood location seems to be the only McDonald's to physically flip it's iconic "M" to make a "W," female-owned McDonald's across the country will reportedly be participating with packaging, crews shirts, and hats, according to ABC-affiliate KABC.
McDonald's also put together a look at the Lynwood location, interviewing Patricia Williams, who owns 18 of the restaurant's locations alongside her daughters: