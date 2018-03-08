Los Angeles-area Mcdonald's flips the 'golden arches' for International Women's Day

(KGTV) - A Los Angeles-area McDonald's location made a noticeable gesture Wednesday aimed at celebrating women.

The restaurant in Lynwood flipped its iconic "golden arches" upside-down to mark International Women's Day, celebrated on March 8.

In a statement, McDonald's said simply "today, we celebrate" women:

"We recognize the extraordinary contribution of women. From employees and franchisees, to suppliers and community partners, to our customers, we are inspired by your strength and leadership. In the U.S., we're proud to share that 6 out of 10 restaurant managers are women. They run the McDonald's business each and every day. So, in honor of women everywhere, we're flipping our iconic logo for International Women's Day."

While the Lynwood location seems to be the only McDonald's to physically flip it's iconic "M" to make a "W," female-owned McDonald's across the country will reportedly be participating with packaging, crews shirts, and hats, according to ABC-affiliate KABC.

McDonald's also put together a look at the Lynwood location, interviewing Patricia Williams, who owns 18 of the restaurant's locations alongside her daughters:

Other companies also plan to mark International Women's Day in some way to broadcast their commitment to gender equality.

Tunay Firat, partnership development specialist at UN Women, said companies have been lining up to get involved with the day.

"I would call it a societal shift," Firat told CNN. "[Companies are] reaching out to me from all around the world."