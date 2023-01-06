Longtime San Diego County deputy arrested on burglary and drug charges

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A San Diego County Sheriff's Department deputy who has served on the force for nearly 16 years was arrested on multiple counts of burglary and possession of a controlled substance.

The department's press release says its detectives arrested Deputy Cory Richey Friday around 7:30 a.m. after he showed up at work ready to report for duty. Richey faces 13 counts of burglary and three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and he was booked into the San Diego Central Jail, the release says.

His bail was set at $250,000.

The sheriff's department says Richey had been on the force since March 2007. The sheriff's internal affairs unit is carefully examining this case and Richey's actions as a deputy.

He has been suspended without pay from the sheriff's department, which says it does not tolerate criminal activity from employees and investigates all misconduct.

"We hold our employees accountable for decisions made and actions taken. As steadfast public servants, we will continue to maintain the highest level of expectations and require all our employees to adhere to policies and procedures, as well as all federal, state, and local statutes. The communities we serve expect this of the Sheriff's Department and we demand this of ourselves," the release says.

According to court records, Richey's arraignment is slated for Tuesday, Jan. 10.

The department thanked the San Diego District Attorney's Office for helping in this case.