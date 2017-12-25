SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- On Christmas day, several San Diego organizations will take the opportunity to feed those in need around the county.

The Salvation Army will serve its annual Christmas meal at 11:30 to roughly 1,200 people at Golden Hall on 202 C Street. Children will also receive stockings filled with small toys.

"This time of year can be very difficult for many people," said Major George Baker, Divisional Commander of The Salvation Army. "We encourage anyone who is struggling, hungry or alone to join us on this special day."

Around 300 low-income seniors will be served a holiday mean by Serving Seniors at 11:15 on 1525 Fourth Avenue.

At 5 p.m. Father Joe’s Village will serve a Christmas meal to more than 700 homeless people at the Joan Kroc Center at 1501 Imperial Avenue.

The National Action Network also held its Christmas breakfast, serving a hot meal to families and people in need on Christmas morning. Clothes and toys were also provided for children.