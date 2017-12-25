Local organizations feeding those in need on Christmas Day

Zac Self
11:20 AM, Dec 25, 2017
11:24 AM, Dec 25, 2017

SAN FRANCISCO - NOVEMBER 25: A member of the Hells Angels motorcycle club helps carve turkeys with other volunteers at the St. Anthony Foundation dining room November 25, 2009 in San Francisco, California. Members of the Hells Angels and Bay Riders motorcycle clubs volunteered their time to help carve thousands of pounds of turkey and prepared thousands of mini pumpkin pies to be served to needy and homeless people on Thanksgiving Day. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Justin Sullivan
Image copyright 2017 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

OAKLAND, CA - NOVEMBER 24: Volunteers prepare free Thanksgiving meals at CityTeam Ministries on November 24, 2010 in Oakland, California. CityTeam ministries provided a free Thanksgiving meal with all of the fixings for homeless and poor individuals and families. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Justin Sullivan
Image copyright 2017 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- On Christmas day, several San Diego organizations will take the opportunity to feed those in need around the county.

The Salvation Army will serve its annual Christmas meal at 11:30 to roughly 1,200 people at Golden Hall on 202 C Street. Children will also receive stockings filled with small toys.

"This time of year can be very difficult for many people," said Major George Baker, Divisional Commander of The Salvation Army. "We encourage anyone who is struggling, hungry or alone to join us on this special day."

Around 300 low-income seniors will be served a holiday mean by Serving Seniors at 11:15 on 1525 Fourth Avenue.

At 5 p.m. Father Joe’s Village will serve a Christmas meal to more than 700 homeless people at the Joan Kroc Center at 1501 Imperial Avenue.

The National Action Network also held its Christmas breakfast, serving a hot meal to families and people in need on Christmas morning. Clothes and toys were also provided for children.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top