Youth soccer league trailer stolen from outside Clairemont Mesa park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - More heartbreak for a popular youth soccer league, after a thief made off with a trailer packed with equipment and other items in Clairemont Mesa, forcing games to be canceled.

Last Friday night, hours before Stephanie Plotnik's two sons, ages 10 and 8, played their weekly soccer games in the San Diego Coastal League, Plotnik learned of a discovery that would cancel the slate of games.

“It’s disheartening to know people would do this,” said Plotnik.

Just outside Mt. Acadia Neighborhood Park, near the league's soccer field, a packed trailer had vanished.

The Coastal League, including about 250 kids, started in March by well-known soccer coach Keith Miller.

Coach Miller last saw the trailer the previous Friday night. Neighbors remember seeing it a few days after that.

“All the equipment, all the goals and cones, everything he needs to set up, I believe 12 fields, was stolen,” said Plotnik.

Aside from storing equipment, the trailer could also transform into a storefront.

Inside the stolen trailer were items sold on game day, from jerseys and trading cards to shoes and balls, as well as the entire inventory for the snack bar.

The weekly fundraising helped keep registration costs low.

“Registration fees are so low, they are accessible to virtually everybody … He finds ways to keep it afloat …One of these ways was this storefront. It also adds to experience for the kids,” said Plotnik.

The theft marks the second setback for the team in the past six weeks. Last time, it was a van, which also converted into a storefront.

‘They were a victim of hit and run when it was parked in a different location. It was a total loss,” said Plotnik.

That loss was insured, but there was no theft insurance for the newly bought trailer. The total loss is more than $18,000.

Plotnik started a Gofundme campaign, hoping to ensure, the games will go on.

‘The hope is that the games will be back on on this Friday.. Probably without a store, but at least with equipment to set up the fields,” said Plotnik.

