Youth soccer league bounces back after equipment stolen

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)— Just a week ago, youth soccer teams with the Coastal SD Soccer League weren't able to play after their trailer full of equipment and gear was stolen.

"Yeah, it was pretty frustrating," says Coach Keith Miller, owner of the league. "Writing out the story and text to coaches and managers of the teams that we weren’t gonna play was just like a pit in my stomach. I just really didn't know what I was gonna do."

For Miller, the last week has been a rollercoaster of emotions. The stolen trailer full of soccer goods was a loss not only for him but also for those who enjoy soccer every week.

"I was really bummed," says Boden Wallace, one of the youth soccer players.

Boden Wallace's dad agrees.

"This is something that he looks forward to every day," says Aaron Wallace. "Especially my other son Camden; he was really bummed cause couldn’t play any soccer that week."

But it took a community and some parents who started a GoFundMe for Miller and the league, which meant a lot to Miller, who was also working to figure out how to make Fridays possible again.

"It's nice to know that all of these people appreciate the league as much as they do," he says. I ordered some goals at the beginning of the week to make sure they got here on time, and we got here early to make sure things were set up [on] time. It's a pretty simple fix; it's just unfortunate that we had to do it."

It was a 'pretty simple fix' that Miller worked to get done so kids could return to play. Several parents say this is why they continue to bring their kids out to play every Friday.

"He does a great job; we’re always so thankful for him," says Rah-ben Coates. "He’s out here every Friday even though I'm sure he could be doing other things, and he's giving these kids this opportunity. They love it, they absolutely love it -just a great opportunity to come out and do what they love.“

A lot of effort for the next generation of soccer stars.

"Our hashtag is just play. So they can come out and just enjoy it," says Miller.

