Some residents say flooding put looking at ballots off; still plans to vote

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Hunks of drywall were tossed into big blue dumpsters. Remnants of the Jan. 22 flooding were still be seen on Beta Street.

Southcrest resident Greg Montoya told ABC 10News the flooding put even thinking about his voting ballot on hold for a while.

"Well, I haven't had a chance to look at my ballot. As you can see, my house is completely destroyed," Montoya said. "I'm sure other people have not even had time. As you know, a lot of people didn't have flood insurance."

Other neighbors who lost their homes to the floods, like Evelyn Acevedo, said they're in the same spot.

"I literally already forgot that was happening already. But, l did get my ballots and stuff set, but that's the last thing I'm [thinking] about right now," Acevedo said.

Groups like Alliance San Diego- also hit by the flooding- have been calling and canvassing, working to get the vote out and what to do for those in these impacted communities as Mar. 5 gets closer on the calendar.

"And we know that's been a challenge for folks, you know, even thinking about that plan. So that's what we're doing here," Itzel Maganda Chavez of Alliance San Diego, said. "We're making sure that every single phone call that we have and every single text message that we share includes a voting plan. We want to make sure people know exactly where to go."

As they worry about their homes and what's next, some say they're confident they'll make time to vote.

"If that candidate doesn't even come here to this area that's been flooded then I wouldn't even consider them," Montoya said

