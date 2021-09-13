Watch
SD County officials: Over 837K recall ballots returned so far

Jae C. Hong/AP
FILE — In this Sept. 7, 2021 file photo a voter holds a sample ballot while casting an early ballot for the California gubernatorial recall election at a vote center in Norwalk, Calif. California voters are being asked two questions, should Gov. Gavin Newsom be recalled and, if so, removed who should replace him? Forty-six candidates are on the replacement ballot. The Associated Press will only declare a winner in the race to replace Newsom if the vote to recall him is successful. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Posted at 12:31 PM, Sep 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-13 15:31:03-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Of the more than 1.96 million mail-in ballots issued in San Diego County for the California gubernatorial recall election, 837,643 -- 42.73% of registered voters -- have been returned as of Monday.

The expected turnout in California for Tuesday's election was 70%, which would surpass turnout for the 2003 gubernatorial recall election of 66.66%, said Gig Conaughton of the County Communications Office.

There were 1,970,709 registered voters in the county as of Aug. 31, he said, with 805,082 Democratic voters, 535,288 Republicans, 517,424 nonpartisan, and 112,914 listed as other party voters.

There are 131 ballot drop-off locations open around the county.

For information about where to find a drop-off location, visit www.sdvote.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
