Sample ballots for Sept. 14 gubernatorial recall election on way to San Diego County voters

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Sample ballot and voter information pamphlets are on the way to San Diego County's 1.96 million registered voters for the Sept. 14 California Gubernatorial Recall Election, it was announced Wednesday.

The Registrar of Voters office said all voters should receive their pamphlets by Aug. 21.

The voter information pamphlet contains information about the recall election and how to cast your ballot. All voters will receive a mail ballot, but voters choosing to vote in person can find their closest voting location listed on the back of the pamphlet. Voters can also see their pamphlet online.

Those who signed up to get a voter information pamphlet electronically should have already received an email providing the same information and a link to their pamphlet.

Voters who want to be among the first to see their pamphlet every election can sign up to receive all future pamphlets electronically. Voters who take this option will no longer receive a paper copy of the pamphlet in the mail but will get an email notification when it becomes available online.

To learn more about voting in the gubernatorial recall election, visit sdvote.com or call the registrar's office at 858-565-5800.