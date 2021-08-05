Watch
Republicans aim at GOP base in 1st California recall debate

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
From left, Republican candidates for California Governor John Cox, Kevin Faulconer, Kevin Kiley and Doug Ose participate in a debate at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Yorba Linda, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom faces a Sept. 14 recall election that could remove him from office.
California Recall
Posted at 9:23 PM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-05 00:23:57-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Four Republican candidates skirmished in their first debate as they head toward California's Sept. 14 recall election that could remove Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office.

The two best known candidates — Caitlyn Jenner and conservative talk radio host Larry Elder — weren't participating.

The four candidates — U.S. Rep. Doug Ose, John Cox, Kevin Kiley and Kevin Faulconer — kept much of their criticism focused on Newsom while attempting to distinguish themselves from their rivals.

The televised debate at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library in Orange County, California, represented a chance for the candidates to connect with voters statewide.

