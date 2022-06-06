Primary Election: A look at the San Diego City Council races

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — There are several races for San Diego City Council, including a highly competitive contest in District 2 and a race that could replace the council’s only Republican with a Democrat.

In District 6, three people are running. They include Democrat Kent Lee, Democrat Tommy Hough, and Republican Jane Glasson. One of them will be replacing councilmember Chris Cate, the lone Republican on the current council. Cate was elected in 2014 and is termed out.

“My hope is that whoever takes the seat, despite any political philosophical differences that we may have, that they focus on the things that are front of mind for residents,” Cate said.

The district includes Mira Mesa, Rancho Penasquitos, Sorrento Valley, Kearny Mesa, and now University City. If Lee or Hough win the primary, San Diego could see a full Democratic council. Cate hopes that doesn't change what he sees as the city's priorities which include public safety, homelessness, infrastructure, and housing.

“There's no Democrat or Republican way to fill a pothole as long as it gets done,” Cate said.

He also hopes his successor doesn't ignore the needs of the Asian American and Pacific Islander community in the region.

“We saw an increase in District 6 in API representation within the district increasing from 33 percent to over 40 percent. I think that speaks to the growth of this community,” Cate said.

In District 2, it is a competitive and crowded race. The district includes Clairemont, Mission Beach, Ocean Beach, and Point Loma. Incumbent Dr. Jennifer Campbell is up against five challengers. They include Joel Day, Mandy Havlik, Linda Lukacs, Lora Saldana and Daniel Smiechowski.

Campbell faced an unsuccessful recall campaign last year-and she's not endorsed by the Democratic party.

San Diego State political science professor Stephen Goggin said the high number of candidates may help Campbell. Her name recognition plays a role.

“Unless you're extremely upset with how things are going… many voters are more likely to check the box for that person than many of the other candidates they may be less familiar with,” Goggin said.

“We’re going to let it play out through the primary,” said acting chair of the local Democratic Party Rebecca Taylor.

The local Democratic Party endorsed Lee in District 6.

In District 8, incumbent Vivian Moreno is facing off against Antonio Martinez. In District 4, incumbent Monica Montgomery-Steppe faces Gloria Evangelista and Tylisa Suseberry. Montgomery is expected to easily make it past the primary.

