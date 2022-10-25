Poll shows how voters feel about sheriff's race, sports betting ahead of November midterms

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A new 10News-San Diego Union-Tribune poll guages how voters feel on a number of issues ahead of the November midterms.

When asked if they approve or disapprove of the job Anthony Ray is doing as Interim Sheriff, 48 percent of those asked said they were unsure, while 30 percent said they somewhat approve, and 13 percent said they somewhat disapprove.

ABC 10News

If the election for San Diego County Sheriff were today, 37 percent said they’d vote for Kelly Anne Martinez while 31 percent said they’d vote for John Hemmerling.

ABC 10News

When asked what issues facing the department are most important, 21 percent said “calls involving mental health crisis,” while 16 percent said transparency and how to handle police reform issues.

ABC 10News

Voters were also asked about Proposition 26 and 27.

Proposition 26 would allow in-person roulette, dice games, and sports betting on tribal lands. 42 percent of those asked said they’d vote no on Prop 26, while 37 percent said they’d vote yes.

ABC 10News

Proposition 27 would allow online and mobile sports betting outside tribal lands. 58 percent of those asked said they’d vote no on prop 27 while 27 percent said they’d vote yes.

ABC 10News

49 percent of those asked said they visit tribal casinos occasionally while 59 percent of those asked said they never bet on sporting events.

ABC 10News

ABC 10News

This poll was conducted from October 20 through October 24 and interviewed 800 San Diego County adults online. Of the adults, 668 were identified as being registered to vote, and 529 were determined by SurveyUSA to be likely to vote in November.

