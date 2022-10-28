Nearly 40 Vote Centers to open Saturday across San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Election Day isn't technically until Nov. 8, but early voting is already under way in San Diego County, and nearly 40 vote centers will open Saturday across the county so residents can cast their ballots early.

Voters will decide the race of legalizing sports betting, some key Congressional races, and several statewide ballot measures.

Vote-by-mail ballots have been sent to every registered voter in the county — roughly 1.9 million people.

RELATED: Your guide to make sure your vote counts in San Diego this November

But beginning Saturday, vote centers will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Nov. 7, allowing residents to cast their in-person ballots. Residents can visit any vote center throughout the county, regardless of their place of residence.

On Election Day, the vote centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Residents can locate the nearest vote center by clicking here.

Residents can also return their vote-by-mail ballots at drop boxes located throughout the county.