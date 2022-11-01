Imperial Beach mayoral candidate's campaign flier sparks controversy among parents

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) — A political flier circulating for Imperial Beach mayoral candidate Paloma Aguirre is upsetting some parents whose kids are pictured in the flier.

In the flier, which arrived in the mail last week, about 100 people are pictured holding signs at the beach, with text on it that says, “Vote Paloma Aguirre for IB Mayor.”

The Rector family said they noticed their kids were in the picture after hearing from several friends. According to the family, the picture is from 2018 and wasn’t taken in support of any political candidate.

They said the picture was taken after a surf competition and the signs were made for a type of rally to demand clean ocean water. The family also said their kids, ages 12 and 17 at the time, are pictured without their permission.

“I was upset because it was implying that, 'Hey, these people are supporting me,' which is not the case,” said Bobby Rector.

When the Rectors saw the flier, the couple said they sent Aguirre a message on Facebook. After not hearing back, they followed up with an email, signed by three other families whose kids were also in the picture. They asked Aguirre to stop using their kids’ image in her political fliers.

They said they didn’t hear back until Monday afternoon.

“I got a call from Paloma, saying that she apologized and that it wasn't meant to imply any support,” said Bobby Rector.

The family said the apology was too late.

“I appreciate her reaching out, I understand that it was after you contacted her people, almost immediately after, which to me, is just another shady move,” said Rector.

ABC 10News did reach out to Aguirre for comment and a spokesperson sent us the following statement:

“It was brought to my attention that some members of our community are upset about the use of a group of photo which included families with children. The photo was taken during a clean water now rally in Imperial Beach that I participated in. I have been a part of this movement for the last 16 years. My intention was never to convey the support for my campaign of the people in the photo but rather how I’ve been actively involved in the “Clean Water Now” movement. I have reached out and apologized to the concerned families in the photo and we have removed the photo from any of our materials.” Paloma Aguirre

Election Day is on Nov. 8.

