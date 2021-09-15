Watch
Hear from California's gubernatorial recall candidates after polls closed

ABC 10News
Posted at 8:57 PM, Sep 14, 2021
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Following polls closing on Tuesday night, multiple candidates in California's gubernatorial recall election spoke about the early results and their campaigns for governor.

Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, Rancho Santa Fe businessman John Cox, and Gov. Gavin Newsom each spoke after 8 p.m. Tuesday night. The Associated Press called the election in favor of Newsom about 45 minutes after polls closed.

Hear what they had to say about the recall election below:

Gov. Gavin Newsom:

Kevin Faulconer:

John Cox:

