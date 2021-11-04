Former San Diego Councilwoman Barbara Bry throws hat in ring for County Assessor

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Barbara Bry, former San Diego City Councilwoman and mayoral candidate in the 2020 election, Thursday announced her campaign for the San Diego County Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk.

The position is held by Republican Ernest J. Dronenburg, 78, who won decisively over challenger Matt Strabone in 2018. He has served in the position since 2010 and his current term ends in 2022.

Bry, the former City Council President Pro Tem representing La Jolla, lost out to current Mayor Todd Gloria when she ran for the office in 2020.

Bry also chaired the city's Budget and Government Efficiency Committee. She said she would use her dedication to open government and experience as a small business owner in the technology sector to the position.

"I will bring the values of accountability, equity, and transparency to the county assessor's office to ensure that everyone pays their fair share of real estate taxes and that whether you are a big corporation or a property owner, you receive excellent customer service and respect," she said.

"It's important to remember that our real estate taxes support education, mental health initiatives, projects to fight homelessness, and other important programs."

Bry is the first Democrat to announce her candidacy for the position. If she wins, she would become the first woman to hold the seat.