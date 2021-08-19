Watch
Faulconer hits GOP rival Elder as California recall heats up

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
Republican gubernatorial recall candidate, former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, responds to a question during a debate held by the Sacramento Press Club in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Faulconer went after fellow Republican Larry Elder for the first time, blasting some of his past comments regarding women in the workplace and saying they don't represent California's values. He continued the criticism in a Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, interview with The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
California Recall
Larry Elder
Posted at 11:23 AM, Aug 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-19 14:25:39-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Republican recall candidate Kevin Faulconer now shares a target with Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom: Talk radio host Larry Elder.

The 69-year-old Elder has emerged as a frontrunner in the effort to replace Newsom if voters recall him Sept. 14.

Newsom has highlighted his conservative views as out of touch with California. Faulconer is now piling on, focusing on Elder's past comments appearing to endorse pregnancy discrimination in the workplace.

Elder has been skipping debates with his Republican rivals.

All registered voters are receiving ballots in the mail and the last day to vote is Sept. 14.

