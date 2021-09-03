Watch
Experts call for rigorous audit to protect California recall

According to multiple reports, police in California suspect arson after an official ballot drop box was set on fire in Baldwin Park. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 8:57 PM, Sep 02, 2021
A group of election security experts is calling on California’s top election official to take an additional step to protect the upcoming gubernatorial recall.

This comes after copies of systems used to run elections across the country were released at an event last month sponsored by a key ally of former President Donald Trump.

The experts sent the letter Thursday to the California secretary of state calling for a rigorous type of post-election audit to be conducted statewide that can help detect malicious attempts to interfere.

The letter says such an audit would provide “strong public evidence” to counter any effort to discredit the outcome. The eight experts signing the letter include computer scientists, election technology experts and cybersecurity researchers.

The security experts want California counties using Dominion’s election management system to do what’s known as a “risk-limiting audit,” which essentially uses a statistical approach to ensure that the reported results match the actual votes cast. California also uses paper ballots, which makes it easier to verify results.

