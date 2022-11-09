Election results still pending for Levin-Maryott race

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It’s the day after the midterm election and the plaza in front of the County Registrar of Voters Building is empty.

Although all of the signs have been taken down, the work continues inside of the building where ballots will be counted.

One of the races getting a lot of attention in San Diego County is the 49th Congressional District Seat.

As of 12 p.m. Wednesday with 46% of precincts reporting, incumbent Democrat Mike Levin was narrowly ahead of Republican challenger Brian Maryott with 51% of the votes.

Levin stopped by our ABC10NEWS studio Wednesday morning to give his take on these preliminary numbers.

“We like where we are... We're just going to wait every single day... And we'll see what that count is, and it goes little by little in California. But, we're thrilled," he says.

Rep. Mike Levin speaks on 49th District race

Levin also got some help last week from President Joe Biden, who stopped by San Diego to help him campaign.

ABC10NEWS also reached out to his challenger Brian Maryott to get his reaction to the latest numbers.

His camp sent the following statement:

“We are certainly optimistic with where we're positioned. Voters are fed up with these high prices and out of touch politicians. We expect that as more votes are counted, we will close the 2% gap and that the voters of the 49th District will send a financial planner to Congress."

Maryott also made a statement during his watch party Tuesday night where he acknowledged this is going to be a competitive race.

He said, "I think we have a tight race... I think we have a tight momentum, and who knows? After that, you just don't know the way the results are. We think when the dust settles, whenever that may be, we'll be the winner."

