Early voting in San Diego County by the numbers

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego County Registrar of Voters released early voting data ahead of midterm election day this upcoming Tuesday.

Below, you'll find various numbers regarding voter turnout, mail-in ballots and early in-person voting (NOTE: data is as of 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6):

Expected turnout



60% to 65%

Historical Turnout for Gubernatorial General Elections



Sept. 14, 2021: California Gubernatorial Recall Election – 59.93%

Nov. 6, 2018: Gubernatorial General Election – 66.42%

Registered Voters (as of close of registration, Oct. 24)



Total Registered Voters: 1,925,738

Democratic: 799,375 Republican: 519,234 Nonpartisan: 487,197 Other: 119,932

1,925,738

Mail Ballots



Number issued: Over 1.9 million

Number already returned: Over 480,000

141 Ballot Drop Box locations, including Registrar of Voters office



Number of drop-offs: Over 106,000 (as of Nov. 5)

Early Voting at the Registrar of Voters



624 voters (Oct. 10 through Oct. 28)

Early Voting at Vote Centers



Over 7,000 voters (as of Nov. 5)

Centers open Oct. 29 through Nov. 7



Other Election Numbers

