Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsYour Voice Your Vote

Actions

Early voting in San Diego County by the numbers

vote_ballot_box_drop_off.jpg
KGTV
vote_ballot_box_drop_off.jpg
Posted at 4:39 PM, Nov 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-06 19:39:06-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego County Registrar of Voters released early voting data ahead of midterm election day this upcoming Tuesday.

Below, you'll find various numbers regarding voter turnout, mail-in ballots and early in-person voting (NOTE: data is as of 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6):

Expected turnout

  • 60% to 65%

Historical Turnout for Gubernatorial General Elections

  • Sept. 14, 2021: California Gubernatorial Recall Election – 59.93%
  • Nov. 6, 2018: Gubernatorial General Election – 66.42%

Registered Voters (as of close of registration, Oct. 24)

  • Total Registered Voters: 1,925,738
    • Democratic: 799,375
    • Republican: 519,234
    • Nonpartisan: 487,197
    • Other: 119,932

Mail Ballots

  • Number issued: Over 1.9 million
  • Number already returned: Over 480,000

141 Ballot Drop Box locations, including Registrar of Voters office

  • Number of drop-offs: Over 106,000 (as of Nov. 5)

Early Voting at the Registrar of Voters

  • 624 voters (Oct. 10 through Oct. 28)

Early Voting at Vote Centers

  • Over 7,000 voters (as of Nov. 5)
    • Centers open Oct. 29 through Nov. 7

Other Election Numbers

  • 39 vote centers open daily starting Oct. 29 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Over 200 vote centers open Nov. 5 – Nov. 7 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Over 200 vote centers open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day
  • Approximately 2,200 poll workers
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader Today!

Leadership

Nominate a Leader Today!