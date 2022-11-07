Early voting in San Diego County by the numbers

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego County Registrar of Voters released early voting data ahead of midterm election day this upcoming Tuesday.
Below, you'll find various numbers regarding voter turnout, mail-in ballots and early in-person voting (NOTE: data is as of 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6):
Expected turnout
- 60% to 65%
Historical Turnout for Gubernatorial General Elections
- Sept. 14, 2021: California Gubernatorial Recall Election – 59.93%
- Nov. 6, 2018: Gubernatorial General Election – 66.42%
Registered Voters (as of close of registration, Oct. 24)
- Total Registered Voters: 1,925,738
- Democratic: 799,375
- Republican: 519,234
- Nonpartisan: 487,197
- Other: 119,932
Mail Ballots
- Number issued: Over 1.9 million
- Number already returned: Over 480,000
141 Ballot Drop Box locations, including Registrar of Voters office
- Number of drop-offs: Over 106,000 (as of Nov. 5)
Early Voting at the Registrar of Voters
- 624 voters (Oct. 10 through Oct. 28)
Early Voting at Vote Centers
- Over 7,000 voters (as of Nov. 5)
- Centers open Oct. 29 through Nov. 7
Other Election Numbers
- 39 vote centers open daily starting Oct. 29 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Over 200 vote centers open Nov. 5 – Nov. 7 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Over 200 vote centers open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day
- Approximately 2,200 poll workers