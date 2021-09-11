Early in-person voting in recall election begins at 221 locations this morning

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - In-person voting for California's Gubernatorial Recall Election begins at 8 a.m. at 221 locations around San Diego County Saturday, with additional early voting on Sunday and Monday before Election Day.

All locations throughout the county, as well as the Registrar of Voters office, will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Tuesday.

On Election Day, Tuesday, hours at the voting locations and the Registrar of Voters office will change to 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voters are not assigned to a single voting location this election and can visit any one of the county's voting locations to cast a ballot.

All in-person voters this election will use ballot marking devices. The voter uses a touch screen to make their selections. When finished, the voter will print out a paper official ballot with their selections. The voter can review the ballot and place it in the ballot box to be counted at the registrar's office election night. This device does not store, tabulate or count any votes.

Ballot marking devices are fully compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and in addition to English, voters have the ability to select a translated ballot in one of the county's four federally covered languages: Spanish, Filipino, Vietnamese and Chinese.

The Registrar of Voters has put in place protocols to help protect the health and safety of election workers, voters, and observers at the registrar's office, voting locations and mail ballot drop-off locations. This includes:

-- All unvaccinated voters, observers and election workers must wear face coverings. Outdoor accommodations will be made available for voters who are unable to wear one;

-- All vaccinated voters, observers and election workers are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings;

-- Hand sanitizer readily available when entering and exiting facility;

-- Masks and gloves available for all voters and visitors;

-- Plexiglass barriers in use at the registrar's office and all voting locations;

-- Controlled path of travel when entering and exiting; and

-- Regular cleaning/disinfecting of frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Some locations, such as schools, may require face coverings. Voters can check which locations require one before heading out at https://gis- portal.sandiegocounty.gov/arcgis/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=2d812f5c8e1e43 bcbda84c01c5d1a098.

If voters forget a face covering, election workers will have one to give you. Voters who are unable to wear a facial covering will be able to vote outside.

The registrar reminds San Diegans that campaigning or electioneering within 100 feet of a voting location or mail ballot drop-off location is not allowed. This includes the visible display or audible dissemination of information that advocates for or against any candidate or question on the ballot.

Voters can still save themselves the trip and mark their ballot from home by signing and dating the return envelope, sealing the completed ballot inside and returning it to a mail ballot drop-off location or voting location.

Voters can confirm their ballot was received by the registrar's office at sdvote.com.

To learn more about voting in the upcoming recall election, visit sdvote.com or call 858-565-5800.

