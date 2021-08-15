Democrat Paffrath stands out among crowded GOP candidates in Newsom recall election

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The recall race for Governor of California is exactly one month away.

Front-runner Democrat Keivn Paffrath says his plan is to save the state, "I describe myself as a JFK style democrat."

The 29-year-old YouTuber Real Estate Broker and Financial Analyst, turned candidate, is now the leading Democrat behind Governor Gavin Newsom.

"We have plans that want new progressive ideas in terms of bringing financial education to schooling, better healthcare in our state, better substance treatment, better mental health education while at the same time making our state efficient so we can lower taxes,"said Paffrath.

Paffrath said that he plans to tackle homelessness by opening 80 facilities across the state to house 160 thousand people.

“After 60 days of these facilities operating no one is allowed to sleep on our streets anymore. Folks can come and go to these facilities, they can grab food and clothing, shower and bathe. But nobody is sleeping on our streets anymore, no more tent cities.”

He says that California's housing crisis is partly due to developers spending lots of money on vacant properties, then waiting for permit approvals.

"We could charge an expedition fee to speed up the review processes then we could capture this revenue that they are spending anyways and they can build more faster, while California can gain more revenue."

According to an ABC10 News/ San Diego Union-Tribune poll, Paffrath tops Republicans, Radio Host Larry Elder, Kevin Faulconer, the former Mayor of San Diego, and San Diego Businessman John Cox.

Cox and other top contenders like Caitlyn Jenner made pit stops in San Diego on Friday.

The names above are just a handful in a sea of 46 potential replacements for Governor Newsom. Newsom was on the campaign trail Saturday in San Diego, fighting to stay in office. He is asking voters to vote no on recall.

Governor Newsom says that there is a reason this is the sixth recall election in just two and a half years.

"We in California march to the beat of a different drum. We don't fall prey to the divisiveness, we don't believe that you add by subtracting, we don't dismiss people, we don't talk down to the people, we don't tolerate our diversity, we celebrate the diverseness of this state, and if there's any county in this state that understands that, it's San Diego County," said Newsom.