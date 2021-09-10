California gubernatorial recall election candidate Larry Elder makes San Diego County campaign stop

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – With less than a week until California’s gubernatorial recall election, candidate Larry Elder visited San Diego County on Friday as part of his final campaign push.

The conservative radio talk show host, who is vying to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom, had breakfast with community members at Mariscos El Pacifico restaurant in Vista on Friday morning, and then made his way to the Paradise Hills area of San Diego to meet with local Latino pastors.

During his morning visit in Vista, the Republican candidate gave his opinion on the vaccine mandate announced by President Biden on Thursday.

Elder, 69, told media members that he is vaccinated and encourages others to get the shot, but he believes getting the COVID-19 vaccine should be a matter of choice.

“When I am elected -- not if -- when I am elected, to the extent that there are still mandates for state workers, I’m going to repeal those. Right now, this governor [Newsom] requires every state worker who has not been vaccinated to be tested every week and wear a face mask at work. When I become governor, the first thing I’m going to do is repeal that mandate,” Elder said.

In a recent ABC 10News/San Diego Union-Tribune poll, 54 percent of likely recall election voters were in favor of keeping Newsom as governor.

However, if Newsom was to be recalled, the poll showed Elder in the lead with 29 percent of the vote.