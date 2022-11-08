LIVE BLOG: California Election Day 2022 updates

(KGTV) — Californians will have their chance to make their voices heard during Election Day 2022. See the blog below for Election Day updates.
It was a rainy start to Election Day Tuesday as voters cast their ballots.
A voter makes their way to the Voting Center at the Lemon Blossom Hall in Lemon Grove.
Voting Centers are open until 8 p.m. to cast your ballot.
The San Diego County Registrar of Voters put out a list of activities that cannot take place at ballot drop box or vote center locations.
The Registrar of Voters wants you to know the following activities cannot take place at ballot drop box or vote center locations. #SDVOTE pic.twitter.com/xeHzd6hIID
